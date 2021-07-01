Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployments seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Moreover, its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero interest rates, remains concerning as it will likely hurt the top line in the near term. Further, mounting expenses mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HTH. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

HTH opened at $36.40 on Monday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Hilltop by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.