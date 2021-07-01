Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 3.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56. 8,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,230,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $617,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 566,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

