Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,012,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for approximately 4.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $54,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 12,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

