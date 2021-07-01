Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

