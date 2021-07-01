Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,156,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,433,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 3.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 12,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,126. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61.

