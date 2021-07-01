Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 22,145 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,062 shares of company stock valued at $19,395,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.04. 32,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.