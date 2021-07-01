Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 60,564 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 355,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,106. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

