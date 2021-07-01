Horizon Investments LLC Invests $5.54 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after buying an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.44. 330,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

