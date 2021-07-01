Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $53.96 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,960,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

