Horizon Investments LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.18. The company had a trading volume of 117,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

