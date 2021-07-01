Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,224 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

