Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the May 31st total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 686,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

