Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

