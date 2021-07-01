HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Up 160.2% in June

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 2,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,096. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

