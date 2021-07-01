Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 175.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,448 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -695.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.