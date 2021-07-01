Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

