Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
