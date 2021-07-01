Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 370.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Get Hunting alerts:

LON HTG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £367.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.86. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.