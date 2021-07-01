hybrix (HY) Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006754 BTC on exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $16,807.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, hybrix has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00138798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169566 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.63 or 0.99357470 BTC.

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

