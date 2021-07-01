HyperExchange (HX) Achieves Market Cap of $370,803.47

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. HyperExchange has a market cap of $370,803.47 and approximately $1,977.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00169658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,559.79 or 1.00238162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

