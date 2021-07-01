i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.42 million and the highest is $57.55 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

IIIV traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,488. The firm has a market cap of $993.74 million, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

