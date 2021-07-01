Ian T. Clark Sells 10,559 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

