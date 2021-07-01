iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Holdings Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,715 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

