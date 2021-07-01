iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.88. 2,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,189,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

