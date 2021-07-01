ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $846.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.99 million. ICON Public reported sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ICLR traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.