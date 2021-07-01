iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $10,512,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

