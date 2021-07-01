IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $112.96, but opened at $110.00. IHS Markit shares last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 34,545 shares.

Specifically, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in IHS Markit by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

