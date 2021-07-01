India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON IGC traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 109.97 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 167,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,193. The firm has a market cap of £123.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.12. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

