India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON IGC traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 109.97 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 167,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,193. The firm has a market cap of £123.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.12. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).
About India Capital Growth Fund
