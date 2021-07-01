ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

