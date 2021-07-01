Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of INBX stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 340,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

