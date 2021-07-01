Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.92% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

NAPR stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,147. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61.

