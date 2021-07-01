Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $74,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

