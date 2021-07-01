Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,480. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.