Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 1,686 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $462.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

