Insider Buying: Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Purchases 1,686 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.42 per share, with a total value of $19,310.72.
Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $462.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Seneca Foods Company Profile
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.
