Insider Buying: WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires 19,092 Shares of Stock

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,092 shares of WAM Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,257.36 ($35,183.83).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 20,464 shares of WAM Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,493.87 ($1,067.05).
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 46,659 shares of WAM Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,406.11 ($2,432.93).
About WAM Global
