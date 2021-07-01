Insider Selling: Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).
Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).
Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £423.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.28. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
