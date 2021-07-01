Insider Selling: Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £423.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.28. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

