Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $24,862,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

