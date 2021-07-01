Insider Selling: Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insider Sells 9,692 Shares of Stock

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) insider Justin Mannolini sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.79), for a total transaction of A$24,230.00 ($17,307.14).

Justin Mannolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Justin Mannolini sold 100,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.05 ($2.18), for a total transaction of A$305,200.00 ($218,000.00).

On Friday, April 16th, Justin Mannolini purchased 500,000 shares of Jindalee Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$200,000.00 ($142,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 18.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, gold, magnesite, iron, uranium, diamond, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

