Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE UNFI opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

