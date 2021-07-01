Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.91.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

