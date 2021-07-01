Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 553,376 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23.

On Friday, June 11th, Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $161.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

