International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

