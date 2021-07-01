International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $61.31 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

