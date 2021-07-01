Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.