Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 88.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $26.42.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
