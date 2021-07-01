Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $93.39 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

