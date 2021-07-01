Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 290.8% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 290.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NYSE IHIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,652. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

