Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $22.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 161,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.