Investors Buy High Volume of FAST Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:FST)

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,028% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 863,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,225. FAST Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.