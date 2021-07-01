Investors Buy Large Volume of Altimmune Put Options (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,454 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,148% compared to the average daily volume of 357 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,405. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

