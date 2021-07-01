Investors Buy Large Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,529 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

