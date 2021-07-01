Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,603% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.
HARP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 7,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
