Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,603% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

HARP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 7,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 643,833 shares of company stock worth $14,074,236. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

